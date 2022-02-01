ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Exploring the world of science, technology, engineering, art and math. The Nuclear Museum is inventing the community to come out for their Discover STEAM Day on February 12.

Visitors will take part in hands-on activities directed by local engineers, physicists and technicians from organizations such as Sandia National Laboratories and the University of New Mexico. Nuclear Museum Deputy Director Jennifer Hayden talked more about the upcoming event.

The event is included with museum admission, and all museum members are free. Admission can also be purchased in advance online or at the door on the day of the event.