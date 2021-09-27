Nuclear Museum hosts ‘Nuclear After Dark’ outdoor event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s an after-hours event to learn more about the atomic age, Become better immersed in history and visit the National Museum of Nuclear Science and History after hours for the Nuclear After Dark outdoor event. Guests will be entertained with live music, local food trucks, and breweries. The event takes place on Friday, Oct. 1 from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the museum. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the museum’s website.

