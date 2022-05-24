ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Nuclear Museum is bringing the community together for a movie night, that is not like your typical movie theater experience. Join the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History on Saturday, June 11 for ‘Movie under the Wings’. The outdoor movie event, will feature The Goonies in Heritage Park.

Doors open at 7:30 p.m. with local food trucks and breweries. Attendees should bring an outdoor chair for comfort, and please leave all pets at home. Event is included with paid museum admission which can be made in advance or at the door. Event is not covered by museum membership or other passes.

For more information on the Nuclear Museum and their movie under the wings event, head over to their website.