Nuclear Museum hosts in-person single day camps, Spooky Science event for members

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Halloween is here and if you’re looking for some fun, spooky, science experiments to do at home, the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History can help. Museum Deputy Director Jennifer Hayden and Museum Educator David Gibson demonstrate a spooky bubble experiment and discuss the museum’s upcoming events and camps.

The Members’ Spooky Science free family event for museum members on Saturday, October 30 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be hands-on activities, face painting, and special demonstrations. Those planning to attend must RSVP.

The museum also offers camps this fall and winter that follow Albuquerque Public Schools’ break schedules. In-person camps follow strict CDC safety protocols and all campers and staff must wear a mask and pass daily COVID-19 screenings. The next single-day themed camp will be Election Day Camp on November 2.

For more information, visit nuclearmuseum.org.

