ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The National Museum of Nuclear Science and History is hosting the “Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Festival”. Museum Visitors can enjoy dance performances, participate in hands-on activities, food, and more.

The Sandia National Laboratories Asian Leadership Outreach Committee and Nuclear Museum partner to host the 26th Annual Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Day, celebrating the cultural traditions, ancestry, native languages, and unique experiences represented among ethnic groups from Asia and the Pacific. Visitors will also be able to taste traditional Asian food samples provided by Talin Market. Umami Moto Food Truck will have Asian-Inspired cuisine for purchase.

There will be cultural performances and music, bright Japanese floral arrangements, intricate Chinese art activities, and much more that will fill the day from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Saturday, May 6, 2023, at the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History.