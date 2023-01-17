ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Exploring the world of science, technology, engineering, art, and math. The Nuclear Museum in Albuquerque is inviting the community to come out for their Discover STEAM Day on February 18.

Visitors will take part in hands-on activities directed by local engineers, physicists, and technicians from organizations such as Sandia National Laboratories and the University of New Mexico. The event is open to all ages and will include activities that allow children to engage and interact. All STEAM activities will be fun and kid-friendly. Participation in the interactive activities will also be rewarded with a custom button at the end of your visit.

This event will be on Saturday, February 18th, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event is included with museum admission and all museum members are free. Tickets can be purchased in advance on the Nuclear Museum’s website.





