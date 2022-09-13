ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The museum will be open later than usual. Individuals can become immersed in history during their latest event and visit the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History.

The Nuclear After Dark Outdoor Evening Event will entertain visitors with live music, educational videos, food trucks, and more. The event will happen on September 30 at 5:30 P.M., tickets are $15 per person and $10 for members. Visitors can also tour the museum during the event. To learn more, visit https://www.nuclearmuseum.org/visit/events/nuclear-after-dark.