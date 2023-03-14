ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – it’s New Mexico’s biggest science party! The Nuclear Museum is proud to present, “The Einstein Gala.” This prestigious black-tie event is the museum’s most important fundraiser of the year featuring an amazing silent auction filled with unique items in Albuquerque.

Although the Gala is sold out, people can still participate in the silent auction since it will be open online. The Gala will be on March 18 and the silent auction is now open. It will be held at Sandia Resort and Casino. Proceeds will benefit their education programs. Throughout the course of the event, mobile bidding for the silent auction will take place, and bidding will continue throughout the event.

For more information visit nuclearmuseum.org.