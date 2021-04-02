Nuclear Museum highlights ‘Science is Everywhere’ science camp

Albuquerque News

WATCH: Full interview with Jennifer Hayden, Deputy Director at the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Young scientists, Pre-K through 7th grade, won’t want to miss a minute of this year’s in-person “Science is Everywhere” Summer Camps at the National Museum of Nuclear Science and History. Deputy Director Jennifer Hayden gives all the details.

These incredible week-long learning adventures will run June 1 – August 6, and there is truly something for everyone. Campers will experience the wonders of science in sessions that include “Surviving Zombies,” “Minecraft Madness,” “Awesome Ozobots,” and many more.

The National Museum of Nuclear Science & History’s Counselor In Training (CIT) Program is a teen leadership program for students 14-17 years old, and it will take place during the museum’s summer camp 2021. There is a cost per week to participate in this leadership opportunity – five weeks minimum, including training week of June 1-4 – and the student’s application and resume are required to apply before the deadline of April 16. Spaces are limited.

