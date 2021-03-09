Nuclear Museum highlights available learning opportunities including popular ‘Surviving Zombies’ camp

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Camp season is officially here, and with things slowly opening back up, the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History is offering a lot of educational opportunities for kids this year. Museum Educator David Gibson highlights the camps they are offering, one of which includes their popular Zombie Camp.

From March 22 to March 26 the museum will be offering Spring Break Day Camps where students K-7 can be enrolled in one or all days to experience fun science activities at the museum from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The museum’s education team has divided camp topics into single-day camps that are multi-age collaborative camper experiences.

Camp topics offer a variety of exciting science and STEM learning opportunities including “Fun in the Sun” which allows campers to harness the sun’s power to create art and treats in solar ovens and “Enchanted Engineering” which uses science to solve challenges in familiar tales.

The popular camp, “Surviving Zombies” allows students to explore STEM challenges and learn how to use science to survive a zombie apocalypse. Each in-person camp will follow CDC safety protocols with small camp ratios.

All campers and staff must wear a mask and pass daily COVID-19 screenings. Campers will need to bring a lunch, two snacks, and a refillable water bottle. Camp opportunities are available from March 18 and 19 and for the summer.

Registration for camps is now open and costs $65 for members and $70 for non-members. Visit nuclearmuseum.org to sign up.