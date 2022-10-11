ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The National Museum of Nuclear Science & History is pleased to offer single-day, themed camps for Election Day, Veterans Day, Winter Break, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Presidents Day, and more. The “Science is Everywhere” camps will be happening throughout the fall.

Nuclear Museum Deputy Director Jennifer Hayden says the camps offer a way for children to do some hands-on experimenting. “When so many things are going on, you’re preparing for the holidays, you can definitely bring your kiddos – kindergarten through sixth grade – to experience some fun at the Nuclear Museum,” Hayden says.

More information on how to sign up is available at the Nuclear Museum website.