ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The nuclear Museum is gearing up for its ‘Science is Everywhere’ Summer Camps.

Campers will engage in hands-on activities, exercise their imaginations, and discover through play and exploration. Students from pre-k through 6th grade can enroll for one to two-week log camps. They will get to experience exciting science and fun activities at the museum from 7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Spring Break Camps will be March 20-24. Single-day camps are $75 per session members receive a $5.00 discount on camp enrollment costs, children should bring two snacks a lunch, and a refillable water bottle each day of camp. Summer camp starts on May 30 and through August 4. Five-day camps are $330 per child/per week and four-day camps are $264 per child/per week

If interested the will be open registration for Counselor in Training program for students who are 13-17 years of age. For more information visit nuclearmuseum.org.

