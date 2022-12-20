ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Nuclear Museum brings back winter camps, Project Atom, and home school programs.

The Nuclear Museum will host Project Atom, a free out-of-school-time club for high school students. This in-person program is all focused on nuclear science. Project Atom will start on January 11, 2023, and on Wednesdays from 3:30 – 4:45 p.m.

They are also offering homeschool programs. These are specifically for homeschool students from Pre-K -1st grade, 2nd-5th grades, and 6th-12th grades hosted in person. These sessions are designed for students to enjoy science while introducing principles and concepts to more advanced learners. For more information on homeschool education programs, contact Linda Anderson, Education Enrichment Coordinator, at landerson@nuclearmuseum.org or Lisa Guida, Director of Education, at lguida@nuclearmuseum.org.

Science is Everywhere Winter Day Camps are from December 21 to December 23 and December 27 to December 30. Students K-6 can register for one or more days to keep experiencing exciting science and fun activities at the museum. Single-day camps are $75 per person. Members receive a $5 discount on camp enrollments cost.