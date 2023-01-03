ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Nuclear Museum welcomes homeschooled students to the museum with programs specifically geared toward them.

Programs specifically for homeschool students ages Pre-K to 1st grades, 2nd-5th grades, and 6 to 12th grades are hosted in person. These homeschool sessions are designed for students to enjoy science while introducing principles and concepts to the more advanced learners.

There will be camps for the upcoming holiday, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day camp on January 16. Parents can now register kids from K-6 grade. Single-day centers are $75 per session and members receive a $5 discount on camp enrollments. For more information visit nuclearmuseum.org.