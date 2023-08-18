ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new report said illicit drugs in a pilot’s system contributed to a fatal hot air balloon crash on Albquerque’s west side in 2021. A final report released by the National Transportation Safety Board this week said the pilot, Nicholas Meleski, failed to clear power lines while trying to land.

The report goes on to say Meleski’s use of impairing and illicit drugs contributed to the fatal accident. In June of 2021, Meleski was trying to land the hot air balloon when it crashed killing him and four passengers. A 2021 toxicology report showed that Meleski tested positive for having drugs in his system during the crash.

The Meleski Family released this statement Friday: