November 8 Morning Rush: State Police hit the streets of Belen during two-week crime operation

1.For the next two weeks, 40 New Mexico State Police officers will be patrolling streets in Belen to help crack down on crime. The city is currently dealing with an officer shortage. This comes after State Police helped Albuquerque officers tackle crime in the city over the summer. Police say they have mainly been dealing with property crimes like burglary and larceny. Sergeant Richard Williamsson says the officers on patrol are doing more than making traffic stops. He also said that officers will be able to cover other parts of Valencia County as well.

2. Medical examiners are exhuming the grave of a New Mexico soldier in a case of mistaken identity. Private First Class Juan Gutierrez was one of the more than 2,000 prisoners killed during World War II. The military initially through they found Gutierrez’s remains. They buried him at the Santa Fe National Cemetery in 1950. DNA tests now show they are not his remains.

3. This morning is starting out with some patchy dense fog and cooler temperatures, but the weather is shaping up by this afternoon! Temperatures will warm up and skies stay mostly sunny across the majority of the state.

4. Drivers beware along 12th Street north of I-40 in Albuquerque. The intersection at Menaul will be closed starting on Monday. The closure is part of the water line relocation along Menaul from Fourth Street to the traffic circle merger with Indian School Road. The water department says the intersectin will stay shut down through January.

5. If you have a classic toy in the closet, you might want to dig it up. America’s Toy Scout is coming to Albuquerque next week for the vintage toy sow. Joel Magee is asking New Mexicans to bring their popular toys like Barbies, baseball cards, and Hot Wheels for the spot cash payments. The show will run next Monday through Wednesday at the Courtyard by Marriott.

Top Morning Stories