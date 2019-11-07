November 7 Morning Rush: City Council runoff election could cost Albuquerque up to $1.4M

1.Candidates for two Albuquerque city council seats will continue their campaigns hoping to earn an edge in a runoff election. Election officials say despite a high voter turnout, no one candidate got 50% of the votes in two city council races. In District 4 a new councilor will be elected to take over for Brad Winter. In District 2, incumbent Isaac Benton got 42% of the vote, 8-points shy to officially take the win. This time around, the majority rule wins. The runoff election will cost $1.4 million and will be held on December 10.

2. Some New Mexico property owners who got the boot from the IRS will have their property sold. Vacant land in Valencia County will be up for auction soon. The IRS is selling more than two-dozen parcels that were seized because the owners did not pay their taxes.

3. It’s a messy start to the day, with patchy dense fog in Albuquerque and central NM, wintry mix in the NE, and east-central NM, and rain showers to the southeast. The biggest threat looks to be the freezing rain coming down along I-40 between ABQ and Tucumcari, and the rest of east-central NM. Use caution, as roads will be icy.

4. A dangerous New Mexico highway will soon get a major upgrade. The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded the state $12.5 million grant to repair and add safety enhancements to Highway 285 between Loving and the Texas border.

5. After a long battle with cancer, a New Mexico family is giving back in a big way. Justice was diagnosed at 20 months-old with leukemia. After undergoing extensive chemo, she lost all of her hair. She won that battle and has been in remission for years. During that time, she grew her hair back, refusing to cut it and her mother and sister did the same. This month, all three cut their hair and will now send it to a nonprofit Wigs for Kids.

Top Morning Stories