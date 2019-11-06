November 6 Morning Rush: Albuquerque voters approve bond funding new homeless shelter

1.Voters were in favor of funding the city bond that would fund the controversial homeless shelter in Albuquerque. Bond 2 passed with more than 69% of the vote. The bond will help pay to improve senior and community centers with $14 million of the funding going towards building a new homeless shelter. While the city can’t say where the shelter will go yet it says the new shelter will cut down the costs of transporting homeless people to and from the westside shelter.

2. Later Wednesday morning, Albuquerque Public Schools will detail the recently passed construction bonds with the public in Tuesday’s election. The district says without them, they couldn’t repair their old schools. APS’ $100 million construction bond was passing with 68% approval. A property tax for school building projects was also in the green, passing with 63% approval. With an official confirmation on their passing, the district says they’ll generate roughly $290 million for school construction, repair, and remodeling projects over the next six years.

3. Grab your umbrella and rain jacket today! Rain showers are moving in as of the early morning hours and will spread across the state during the day. The most widespread rain will likely be during the early afternoon, with heavy downpours possible.

4. Local entrepreneurs will soon receive big honors through the new 505 Awards. One of the winners is credited with making a difference in fast, convenient workforce training. CNM’s Deep Dive Coding brings the tech industry to students in intensive 10 to 12-week boot camps with similar demands to that of a full-time job. Deep Dive Coding says this not only produces tech employees but entrepreneurs as well. The 505 Awards are not about just one company or program but instead celebrating how well they all contribute to the growing metro economy.

5. A tree from the Carson National Forest will soon be on its way to the U.S. Capitol for Christmas. The tree-cutting event is free to the public and set to begin at8:30 a.m. Wednesday followed by a community celebration hosted by the city of Red River.

Top Morning Stories