November 5 Morning Rush: What we know as presidential vote counts move into Thursday

1. Thursday morning, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Nevada, Arizona, North Carolina, and Alaska have yet to be called in the race for the White House. This means neither Joe Biden nor President Trump has reached the 270 electoral college votes needed to win. While each of those states is still counting ballots, the president wants them to stop in the ones where he is ahead. The counting process sparked some protests. Biden says all legal votes should be counted. Each state now is reassuring voters there is a process of verifying that each ballot was either received or mailed in by Election Day and verifying that there are no duplicates.

Full stories: What we know as presidential vote counts move into Thursday

Dozens of Trump backers swarm vote centers in Michigan, Arizona

2. Democrats will remain in control of the state House and Senate. They’re now saying they will focus on small businesses including modifying a bill to make it easier for small businesses to access funds. Speaker Brian Egolf says his party is also looking at progressive bills like legalizing recreational marijuana. They also want to expand funding for early childhood education and make changes to a pandemic-relief bill that was passed in the special session.

Full story: New Mexico Democrats outline legislative priorities

3. Albuquerque Public Schools are in dire need of funding and are now asking state lawmakers for help. They sent a letter to lawmakers pointing out that under the federal CARES Act schools can’t apply for many relief programs. This means APS couldn’t get reimbursed millions of dollars spend on COVID-19 related costs. Now, they’re worried they will be tens of millions of dollars in the hole by next school year if the state doesn’t change the funding formula for school budgets.

Full story: Albuquerque Public Schools to address state lawmakers on funding concerns

4. This morning is dry and clear, with temperatures in the 30s, 40s, and low 50s. High pressure will be strong over New Mexico today, keeping skies clear and temperatures warm. Near-record and record warm temps are expected again today, but this is our last day before temperatures start to cool down.

Full story: Erica’s Thursday Morning Forecast

5. A new film by a local combat veteran is coming to Amazon Prime. “Once A Marine” tells the story of the war in Afghanistan from those who directly fought in it and what happened when they returned home. Albuquerque-based film director Stephen Canty served in the Marines serving two tours. After returning to civilian life, he decided to start a documentary about how service members go to war and come home changed. The film will be on Amazon Prime for Veterans Day.

Full story: Documentary from local director looks at combat veterans and their return home

