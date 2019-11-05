November 5 Morning Rush: Bernalillo County voters prepare to head to polls on Election Day

1.Bernalillo County voters will have more decisions to make than usual this Election Day. The election includes races or ballot questions for entities including the City of Albuquerque, Albuquerque Public Schools, and the city’s Flood Control Authority. APS is asking voters to approve nearly $300 million for building maintenance funds. A $14 million bond is being pushed by Mayor Keller to pay for a new homeless center despite the city not having an exact location.

2. The families of a teen murder suspect and his alleged victims worry his court hearing could get out of hand. Nineteen-year-old Izaiah Garcia is charged with fatally shooting Sean Markey at a party in September. Monday’s hearing to decide if Garia will stay in jail until trial was postponed. On Tuesday, the families will be back in court. A woman on Facebook recently began urging people to show up to Tuesday’s hearing to show support for Garcia’s alleged victims. Garcia’s attorney worries about angry court visitors who may lash out. Markey’s family worries there won’t be enough room for the victim’s family and friends.

3. Today is starting out cooler across east-central NM, because of cooler air moving in behind a backdoor cold front. That front will keep high temperatures around 15 degrees cooler today in the southeast.

4. Albuquerque Public Schools needs your help regarding school rules. The APS Student Service Center is giving parents a chance to submit changes to the student behavior handbook.

5. The MVP finalist is out and Albuquerque native Alex Bregman is on it. Major League Baseball revealed the top list for the 2019 regular season. Angels superstar Mike Trout was named one of the three finalists for the American League MVP award.

