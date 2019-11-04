November 4 Morning Rush: Suspect in murder of Sandia High student expected in court

1.A judge could decide Monday if the teen accused of killing a Sandia High School student will stay locked up until trial. Nineteen-year-old Izaiah Garcia is charged with shooting and killing 17-year-old Sean Markey at a homecoming party in late September.

2. A prominent New Mexico DWI attorney is in trouble once again, now facing his second DWI charge in less than a year. Police say they were responding to a crash in northwest Albuquerque and found David Serna. Serna told officers he thought he could make the left turn on to 2nd Street from Griegos but ended up crashing into another car. Back in January, Serna was charged with his first DWI. It was dismissed because the judge ruled Serna was held too long and that there was a lack of probable cause.

4. Attendance and programs are up for a number of departments across Albuquerque according to Mayor Tim Keller. Many of these programs that saw growth this past summer include parks, pools, community centers, and libraries. The city says they’re always brainstorming new programs to add in and are seeing a high demand for teen-based programming. A representative from the Dept. of Family and Community Services says they’re already getting ready for the 2020 summer season and will officially start planning in January after the holidays.

5. You can lend a hand in helping a man from northern New Mexico win CNN’s Hero of the Year. Roger Montoya founded Moving Arts, a community center aimed at providing a supportive environment for kids and teens. He was featured in CNN’s Hero Series bak then but now has been named one of CNN’s Top Ten Heroes of 2019.

