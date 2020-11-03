November 3 Morning Rush: Tuesday is Election Day

1 The Secretary of State’s Office says paper ballots are easy to go through and are not connected to a computer network or the internet, preventing any potential interference. The counting system also alerts the state for any duplicate votes if a registered voter tries to vote more than once. The secretary also says laws are in place to prevent voter intimidation at the polls. While firearms are not allowed inside polling locations, if anyone is seen brandishing a gun near the polls, they will be asked to leave.

2. For the U.S. Senate, six-term U.S. Rep. Democrat Ben Ray Lujan, Republican Mark Ronchetti, and Libertarian Bob Walsh are fighting for a seat recently vacated by retiring Democrat U.S. Senator Tom Udall. According to the latest Albuquerque Journal poll, 52% of likely general election voters surveyed said they planned to or had already voted for Lujan. Ronchetti got the support of 44% of voters surveyed. Walsh trailed far behind the two front runners.

3. It’s another rematch in southern New Mexico for the U.S. House as Democratic Congresswoman Xochitl Torres Small again faces off against former state Rep. Yvette Herrell. All eyes will be on this very close race that’s generating a lot of money spent on ads for each candidate. That’s led the candidates and other outside pacs to shell out about $30 million in total.

4. This morning is a bit warmer than yesterday, with most morning temperatures in the 40s. Grab the jackets if you are heading to the voting polls early this morning! There are a couple of showers in far western New Mexico, but they are spotty and very light. Gallup, Grants, and Farmington may see some light drizzle.

5. Holiday decorating on the Santa Fe Plaza begins today. Every year, the City of Santa Fe hangs thousands of decorations throughout the Plaza. Designated areas of the Plaza will be closed and the barricades will be up for safety until decorating is finished.

Top Morning Stories: