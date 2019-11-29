November 29 Morning Rush: New Mexicans head out for Black Friday shopping deals

1.Black Friday shopping is underway across New Mexico. It’s the busiest shopping day of the year and New Mexico is no exception. Kohl’s at Coronado opened at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving and they’re not closing until midnight. Store managers tell KRQE News 13 there was a lot of prep this week as they prepare for the holiday season. It’s only one of several stores in the metro to begin their Black Friday sale on Thanksgiving. The National Retail Federation predicts at least $727 billion will be sent this holiday season.

2. Another messy day is in store across NM! This morning, scattered rain and mix showers are moving north across the state. You’ll want your umbrella, because showers will only become more widespread by midday, with scattered snow showers following the rain in west and northern NM.

3. New Mexico State Police say they are ramping up action to catch drunk drivers next month. Officials say throughout December, increased DWI checkpoints and saturation patrols will happen across the state.

4. Two big names will go head to head in the Octagon in January. Connor McGregor is taking on New Mexico’s own Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone.

5. Friday at 10 a.m. you can buy your tickets for the Luminaria Tour. Only 3,600 tickets are available this year. In year’s past, the popular event has sold out in about an hour.

Top Morning Stories