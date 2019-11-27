November 27 Morning Rush: Albuquerque teen continues to rack up violent criminal record

1.An Albuquerque teen with a long criminal record is scheduled to appear before a judge Wednesday to see if he will stay locked up until trial. Mylin Bill is now 18-yers-old. The Albuquerque Police Department says he’s recently been involved in two more crimes. Police say earlier this month, Bill was behind the wheel of a stolen car that crashed on Wyoming and I-40. Just one day before the crash authorities say Bill also shot at a pregnant woman near Juan Tabo and Southern.

2. An Albuquerque man with a history of police run ins is back on the streets. Joey Armijo, 44, has a history of dangerous driving and getting physical with officers. The last weekend, Bernaillo County Sheriff deputies say they clocked Armijo going 137 miles per hour down I-40. During the arrest, the deputy says Armijo was rough with him and even had to be tased. On Tuesday, prosecutors worked to keep him behind bars however Judge Renee Torres released him. Next month, Armijo is ste to appear in court for a pending DWI and officer assault case.

3. This morning is starting out dry and very cold, as temperatures have dropped 10-20 degrees since yesterday morning. Throw on your winter coat! Rain will start moving into far southern NM mid-late morning, and turning to mix and snow as the precip moves north. Icy roads are expected in SE NM today and tomorrow, and heavy snow will accumulate over central, north and northeast NM tonight to tomorrow morning.

4. Construction traffic on 550 in Bernalillo is overflowing into Albuquerque as drivers try to avoid the orange barrels. That project is scheduled to last two years. The DOT is now hiring someone who can remotely watch the signals and change the timing as needed during high traffic. The department also says going around the construction may take just as long. DOT says another concern is reports of frustrated drivers throwing things at construction workers on 550. There is now a Keep Moving 550 website where you can sign up for construction and traffic updates.

5. Wednesday is expected to be one of the busiest travel days of the year and the Sunport is already getting ready. With winter weather expected, the Sunport snow team, operations, and maintenance crews are all on standby. Meanwhile, Sunport staff say they’re closely monitoring the weather and they are warning travelers to check their flight status often. Officials say they are expecting 9,000 to 10,000 passengers each day.

