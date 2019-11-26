November 26 Morning Rush: Authorities search for suspect vehicle in connection to Albuquerque homicide

The Albuquerque Police Department released the picture of the vehicle they believe was involved in the murder of an Albuquerque mother. Police believe this is the Jeep involved in the murder of Jacqueline Vigil who was shot and killed in front of her home last week near Unser and Ladera. Authorities say this 200 to 2005 light brown or gold Jeep is possibly a Cherokee or Laredo and has a replacement panel on its front passenger side. If you recognize the vehicle, you’re asked to send tips to Crime Stoppers.

2. A cold front is moving across the state this morning, bringing snow to the northern mountains, and very strong winds to most of the state. High wind warnings and wind advisories are in effect until 5 PM. Winds will gust as high as 50-65 mph across the central, south and east side of NM.

3. A man awaiting trial for a high profile DWI case is now accused in another DWI case. Lorenzo Angel is accused of passing out behind the wheel near Coors and Hanover last month. He’s already been convicted in two other DWI cases and is still awaiting trial for an AUgust 2018 DWI. In that case, he’s accused of crashing into a couple’s car and driving away from the scene. That case was the focus of a KRQE News 13 special assignment after a prosecutorial mistake forced the DA to have to refile charges against Angel. He is now being held at MDC.

4. This Saturday will be the final Lobo game for head football coach Bob Davie. After eight seasons, Dave and the University of New Mexico have decided to part ways. Davie was hired in late 2011 and had a peak year in 2016 going 9 – 4. However, the last three years have been rough for the team as attendance has also been dwindling. It’s unclear if UNM and Davie have reached a compromise but Davie’s buyout after this season is an estimated $840,000.

5. The Española Humane is now looking to form a partnership with a local brewery to feature homeless animals on beer cans all in the hopes to get them adopted. Española Humane got the idea from a shelter in North Dakota and also hope by creating a new project, it will bring in more volunteers and foster families to take in animals.

Top Morning Stories