November 25 Morning Rush: Terrifying armed carjacking caught on security camera in Albuquerque

1.Residents in a northeast heights neighborhood are hoping a surveillance video will help police solve a blatant carjacking. The incident happened on Friday where 17-year-old Sandia High student Shawn Gazolas says a masked man wearing a bulletproof vest and hockey jersey pointed a gun at him, stole his keys, and took off with his car. The video shows a car driving towards the Gazolas home. Neighbors suspect it may be the car that dropped off the suspect. Authorities say they are investigating.

2. Two New Mexico State Police officers are speaking about their mother’s murder. Last week, police say Jacqueline Vigil was shot to death in her driveway in what they believe was a robbery gone wrong. On Sunday night, her sons held a candlelight vigil to honor her life. They say they are determined to find who’s responsible. Police wouldn’t say if there are any leads in this case just yet but are looking for a 2000 brown Jeep Cherokee that was seen leaving the area of the crime.

3. This morning is starting off chilly across the state, so grab your thicker coat. Today will be dry with sun and clouds, but the wind will start to pick up during the evening, especially in southern New Mexico. Wind Advisories and a High Wind Watch go into effect after 5 PM tonight, lasting through Tuesday, as wind gusts could be up to 60-80 mph in spots.

4. Roadrunner Food Bank will be distributing groceries to families in need ahead of Thanksgiving. The New Mexico food pantry will host several mobile food distributions at four locations across the Albuquerque metro as well as one in Anthony, New Mexico.

5. The Albuquerque International Sunport is getting international recognition after being named among the top nine locations around the world for airport art. An extensive collection of classic lowriders and hot rod motorcycles are just part of the art collection with dozens of pieces based in Native American, Hispanic, and southwestern culture.

Top Morning Stories