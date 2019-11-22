November 22 Morning Rush: Slick roads, chilled air throughout New Mexico

1. Many New Mexicans are waking up with patchy dense fog and snowy or icy roads Friday morning. Give yourself some extra time for the morning commute.

Full Story: Icy roads, fog seen in parts of New Mexico

2. Police in Belen still need your help, identifying and searching for two accused shoplifters who fought with an officer while trying to ge taway. Last Friday in the Walmart parking lot off highway 314 in Belen, police were alerted about another couple accused of shoplifting. An officer chased the couple outside, that’s when the scuffle ensued. The officer tried to use his taser to stop the man but it didn’t work, and the couple got away.

Full Story: Police video catches shoplifting suspect’s scuffle, shirtless chase with officer

3. Mayor Tim Keller is scheduled to announce a “Violence Interruption Program” Friday. Officials say the program will be a partnership with Albuquerque police as well as social service and community providers to address and prevent violent crime in the metro area.

Full Story: Mayor Keller to announce ‘Violence Interruption Program’

4. The homeless community in Albuquerque could soon get a helping hand after a local non-profit will be using grant money in the fight to end homelessness. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos announced the 32 recipients of the “Day One Fund” Thursday. ‘Hopeworks’ in Albuquerque was selected to receive $2.5 million. The non-profit says the money will allow them to rapidly house up to 100 homeless families in the metro each year.

Full Story: Amazon awards $2.5 million grant to Albuquerque nonprofit

5. Some iconic Route 66 signs will now be preserved thanks to a New Mexico woman saving them through art. For years, Cheryl Godin has captured the signs in paintings, often right before they are taken down. Traveling as far east as Tucumcari and as far west as Seligman, Arizona she is saving as many signs as she can.

Full Story: Albuquerque artist capturing iconic Route 66 signs through paintings

Morning Top Stories