November 21 Morning Rush: Man shot in southwest Albuquerque, transported to hospital

1.The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man in critical condition Wednesday night. The incident took place around 8 p.m. near Unser and Tower. When police arrived at the scene, they found a driver had been shot multiple times and crashed his car into another vehicle.

2. State lawmakers are joining officials from around the country to discuss criminal justice reform in the metro. One of the major topics being discussed is improving employment opportunities for New Mexicans with criminal records. Lawmakers will also be discussing the best practices for occupational licensing as well as probation and parole.

3. It’s going to be a snowy day in the mountains and rainy day in the lower elevations. Winter weather advisories are in effect for all of our northern and west mountains. Snow will come to an end on Friday. Rain showers will stay scattered through today, ending by tonight.

4. One New Mexico family is now fighting to make a change for those diagnosed with a genetic disorder. Huntington’s is a deadly disease that affects the brain and thousands of people in the state are at risk of getting it. Savannah Wilkes lost both parents because of complications of the disease. She hopes to create more resources like support groups in New Mexico.

5. It’s time for a showdown on the court as the Rio Grande Rivalry heats up when the Lobos and Aggies meet for the first time this season. The Aggies have won the last five rivalry matchups but the Lobos are looking to change that Thursday night.

