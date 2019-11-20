November 20 Morning Rush: Woman fatally shot in apparent robbery in northwest Albuquerque

1.Detectives with the Albuquerque Police Department are searching for a killer after the mother of two New Mexico State Police officers was found dead. Investigators say she was found shot in front of her home, in her car on Tuesday morning. Police believe she was fatally shot during a robbery attempt. At least one witness saw a brown Jeep Cherokee drive away from the crime scene with two men inside. Police say they have a photo of the vehicle but have yet to release the image. The victim has yet to be identified by police.

2. The state attorney general is calling for a new team of investigators to tackle hate crimes. Attorney General Hector Balderas is asking lawmakers to fund the new team. On Tuesday, the attorney general asked to fund five new employees whose job will be to look into potential attacks on schools and other vulnerable public venues and focus on cyber threats. Balderas says the request was prompted by the Walmart mass shooting in El Paso.

3. Grab your umbrella! We are starting the day with scattered rain showers and some thunderstorms. The heaviest and most widespread rain will move through this morning, eventually becoming more scattered during the afternoon, and drying out for the evening. Snow accumulation is going to be heavy in the San Juans near Durango, with up to 10″ possible by the evening.

4. A trading post in a small New Mexico, once the scene of a crime, want to reopen it and make it a tourist stop. The Budville Trading Post sits about 50 miles west of Albuquerque. It was once owned and by Howard and Flossie Rice. In 1967, Howard and another employee of the trading post were murdered there. The store has been vacant since the ’70s. Residents are revamping the infamous site and hope it will get people along Route 66 to stop in and take a look.

5. A new nonprofit is taking to the desert dirt for therapy. Outlaw Desert Racing helps veterans and first responders with PTSD. In the desert near Rio Rancho, these racers are getting adrenaline therapy. Those behind the group, Outlaw Desert Racing, are disabled veterans themselves and know how to support and camaraderies can pull someone out of a dark place. It’s a getaway ultimately aimed at ending the suicide epidemic that claims the lives of 22 veterans a day.

Top Morning Stories