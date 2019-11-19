November 19 Morning Rush: New Mexico students conflicted by new ‘free tuition’ program and environmental impact

1.A group of students conflicted by the state’s proposal for free college tuition took their concerns to members of the governor’s cabinet. The climate advocates say while some may see the New Mexico Opportunity Scholarship as a step forward, it poses a serious threat to the environment. In September, Governor Lujan Grisham announced the scholarship, a plan for free college tuition for all residents. The money to fund the plan would come from the state’s oil boom. The state has made investments in new fracking technology, turning the Permian Basin into one of the world’s largest oil fields. The state says while they understand the concerns, the scholarship provides students with a good opportunity for a sustainable career in New Mexico.

Full story: New Mexico students conflicted by new ‘free tuition’ program and environmental impact

2. New Mexico’s two senators are asking for investigations into ICE detention centers. The Albuquerque Journal is reporting Senators Martin Heinrich and Tom Udall are seeking investigations into migrant conditions at all detention facilities.

Full story: Senators Heinrich, Udall call for investigation into ICE detention centers

3. Today will be another nice day, with mild temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Winds will be out of the west at 5-15 mph, and clouds will start to move in, keeping us partly sunny. Rain will start moving into the southwest side of the state by around 5 PM, and it will move east and north through the state during the late evening and overnight.

Full story: Erica’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

4. Early voting kicks off for Albuquerque’s runoff election. Voters i two city council districts are choosing between the top two candidates from the November 4 election. In central Albuqueque’s District 2, incumbent Isaac Benton is up against Zackary Quintero. In District 4 in the northeast heights, Brook Bassan and Ane Romero are vying for the seat Councilor Brad Winter is leaving.

Full story: Early voting begins Tuesday for Albuquerque runoff election

5. A popular T.V. show will make a stop in Albuquerque. Abby Lee Miller from the Lifetime reality show “Dance Moms” will teach a dance class.

Full story: ‘Dance Moms’ star Abby Lee to host Albuquerque dance class

Top Morning Stories