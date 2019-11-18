November 18 Morning Rush: Mother of child killed in hot car files lawsuit

1.The mother of a baby killed after being left in a hot car in Portales is suing the state. Erika Tafoya, the mother of Maliyah Jones says CYFD had a duty to ensure procedures were being followed at Maliyah’s daycare. Mary and Sandi Taylor were convicted of child abuse after they left the baby in a hot car for nearly three hours. Tafoya believes her daughter would still be alive had the state cracked down on the Taylor’s daycare. Both the Human Services Department and CYFD would not comment on the lawsuit.

2. An Albuquerque murder suspect who has been on the run for months is now behind bars. In September of 2018, BCSO deputies found the body of 30-year-old Ivan Bocanegra in a truck on the Parajito Mesa. Investigators say Bocanegra was beaten to death. Johnathan Herrera, one of the teens charged in the case, has been on the run ever since and was arrested in El Paso, Texas last week.

3. We are starting the week with some mild and dry weather. Temperatures will soar 5-10 degrees above average in most of the state. Wind will pick up out of the NW by the afternoon, breezy up to 20 mph in the NW, Central and East Central parts of the state.

4. A Facebook post out of Florida is inspiring workers at UNM Hospital to help the homeless this winter in a unique way. Pediatric nurse Ceanne Gonzales says after seeing Albuquerque’s homeless every day, she felt she had to do something. When she came across the Blue Wrap Project, she decided instead of tossing out the surgical wrap material used in the operating room, they could be turned into sleeping bags. Ceanne says the wraps are the ideal material because they’re lightweight but retain heat and are waterproof. They’ve already distributed about 70 sleeping bags and 12 blankets.

5. Albuquerque’s airport is getting international recognition not for its flights but for its art. Art website ArtDesk lists the Sunport in a global top nine for its art curation that showcases New Mexican culture.

Top Morning Stories