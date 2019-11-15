November 15 Morning Rush: Video shows New Mexico prison brawl involving Wisconsin kidnapper

1.Video of an infamous prisoner in a fight outside his New Mexico prison cell is gaining national attention. The video shows Jake Patterson, the man who kidnapped 13-year-old Jayme Closs and murdered her parents in a brawl with another inmate in October. Patterson was transferred to New Mexico this summer because he’s a high profile child predator. As he’s a high profile child predator, state officials will not say where he was being housed.

Full story: Video shows New Mexico prison brawl involving Wisconsin kidnapper

2. The University of New Mexico is continuing its efforts to collect millions of dollars in unpaid tuition and fees to the tune of $9.9 million. One way they’re trying to recoup $200,000 of that amount is through 50 lawsuits, however, those suits may be the last. University officials say they’re now looking to see if that practice was fair to everyone since it was only recommended by one of the three collection agencies UNM is working with.

Full story: UNM rethinks suing former students over unpaid tuition

3. This morning is starting out chilly across the entire state, so make sure to bundle up! The afternoon temps will be similar to yesterday, aside from the NE which will be 5-10 degrees warmer.

Full story: Erica’s Friday Morning Forecast

4. New Mexico United is moving closer to getting its own soccer stadium. The tam’s owner met with state lawmakers on Thursday to discuss a permanent home for the team. The next step will be to see what lawmakers and the governor’s budget recommendations look like sometime next month. While United lead the USL with fan attendance at Isotopes Park, their league requires them to play in a soccer-specific venue within the next few years.

Full story: State lawmakers discuss possible funds for United soccer stadium

5. A metro nonprofit is hustling to get homeless veterans into their own homes before the holidays but they need your help. The Veterans Integration already provides transitional housing for homeless vets and are now launching Operation Welcome HOme, collecting donations of just about everything to make a home. This includes items like dishes, microwaves, and even TVs. They also put together an Amazon wishlist and an online form for people to donate funds.

Full story: Veterans Integration Center in need of donations for housing program

Top Morning Stories