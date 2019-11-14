November 14 Morning Rush: Prosecutors, defense request delay in Renezmae Calzada murder suspect’s trial

1.It could be a while before the man accused of killing 5-year-old Renezmae Calzada will head to trial. Both federal prosecutors and defense attorneys say there’s so much evidence in the case against Malcolm Torres they need more time to process evidence including thousands of cell phone pictures and other items. Renezmae’s body was found in September outside of Española. Federal authorities have charged Torres, the ex-boyfriend of the girl’s mother. In a joint motion filed by both sides, they want a judge to declare the case complex and set a longer timeline for his trial.

2. The Albuquerque Police Officer Association is concerned that as the number of homicides in Albuquerque is rising, there aren’t enough detectives to tackle cases. So far, APD says staffing is just fine. An APD spokesperson says last year, there were only five homicide detectives currently there are 11. The APOA says there is a concern after the recent murder of an Albuquerque teen that it took police nearly four weeks to make an arrest although they can’t discuss specifics of the case. Mayor Tim Keller says he wants at least 300 more officers but APOA wants an audit to see how many the department actually needs.

3. A cold front is moving across the state this morning and will bring a cool down to eastern NM, again. The temperature roller coaster continues, with several spots seeing cooler temps today, but we will gradually warm back up Friday and Saturday.



4. New Mexico could soon see more money coming in from oil and gas as officials expect the state to close out the year with record-breaking oil production numbers. The New Mexico Oil and Gas Association says producers are set to top 300 million barrels for the year. Federal officials say most of the world’s production growth is coming from the Permian Basin that straddles parts of New Mexico and West Texas. They also expect drilling in the U.S. to drive global crude oil production through 2020.

5. Some soldiers currently overseas will soon receive thank you notes from some Albuquerque middle school students. Students at Wilson Middle School created hand made cards on Wednesday morning that will be sent out with holiday care packages to active duty military serving overseas. The cards are decorated with American flags, eagles, and include personal thank you notes. The Blue Star Mothers are getting ready to send 300 goody boxes to soldiers.

Top Morning Stories