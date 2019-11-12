November 12: ‘Suspicious package’ deemed safe after bomb squad called to Albuquerque Sunport

1.The Sunport continues business as usual Tuesday morning after it was temporarily shut down due to a suspicious luggage. Officials still won’t confirm exactly what alarmed TSA but the family was flagged Monday night saying they think it was their gaming console. Hailey Wilson and Issiah Sedillo were heading back home to the east coast when they say their checked bag containing an Xbox One X inside caught the eye of security. The Albuquerque Police Department brought in their bomb squad to make sure the area was safe. The Sunport opened back up two hours later.

Full story: ‘Suspicious package’ deemed safe after bomb squad called to Albuquerque Sunport

2. As the future of the DACA program is in the hands of the nation’s highest court, advocates from New Mexico will be in Texas protesting the push to end the program. More than 50 New Mexico Dream Team members are set to rally outside the office of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Full story: New Mexico DACA advocates to protest in Texas

3. This morning is starting off extremely cold across the north and east side of the state. Temperatures dropping between 10 and 40 degrees from yesterday morning. This afternoon will be cool again, but sunny, dry and less windy for all.

Full story: Erica’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

4. A New Mexico State Police officer made a split decision that potentially saved a man’s life during a traffic stop. Earlier this month, Officer Raymundo Lujan III noticed a black Cadillac flying down I-25 near the Big I. Officer Lujan says once he began talking to the driver, 25-year-old Emmett Harrison he got a bad feeling. In the lapel video, Harrison admits to drinking and can be heard voicing his concern. He then appears to make a run into traffic before Lujan yanks Harrison back onto the hood of the vehicle.

Full story: NMSP officer saves suspected drunk driver during traffic stop

5. Local restaurant Bocadillos is back in the national spotlight for the fifth time, appearing on “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives” a food show that put them on the map six years ago. Slow roasted Bocadillos says it’s a big deal to be honored as a small business and bring positive attention to Albuquerque. Chef Marie Yniguez says two of their sandwiches will be featured on this week’s episode including their “Big Dipper’ French Dip and the Cuban named Ruben. The “Trottin’ Out the Turkey” episode is set to air on the Food Network this Friday at 7 p.m.

Full story: Albuquerque restaurant makes fifth appearance on Food Network

Top Morning Stories