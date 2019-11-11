November 11 Morning Rush: Man in critical condition following shooting in northeast Albuquerque

1.Police are investigating what led to a shooting at a metro area hotel Sunday evening. APD says the incident took place at the Siegel hotel located on University near Menaul. One man was taken to UNMH with critical injuries. Authorities have yet to release any suspect information at this time.

Full story: Man in critical condition following shooting in northeast Albuquerque

2. An Albuquerque judge continues to face backlash after ruling to temporarily release the only man charged in the Victoria Martens’ case. On Sunday, more than 100 protesters demanded Judge Charles Brown resign. Last week, he ruled Fabian Gonzales could remain out of jail while he awaits trial. His defense attorneys argued for his release since the state dropped the murder and rape charges, instead charging Gonzales with child abuse and tampering with evidence. The administrative office of the courts and the state criminal defense lawyers association are defending Judge Brown’s decision. The district attorney’s office has said it has plans to appeal.

Full story: Court officials defend judge’s ruling to release Fabian Gonzales

3. A backdoor cold front is moving across the state this morning and through the day, bringing some wintry mix, light snow and rain showers to the east side of the state. Slick conditions are expected.

Full story: Erica’s Monday Morning Forecast

4. There’s a push from a state legislator to make it easier for organizations to create a specialty license plate. State Rep. Patricio Ruiloba wants to streamline the process, requiring group s to go through the MVD instead of the state legislature. The proposal was introduced last week. Right now, there are more than 40 specialty plates available in New Mexico which Ruiloba says a point of pride for the state. He says there will likely be other license plate-related legislation coming up this session.

Full story: State representative proposes legislature to streamline specialty license plates process

5. The once-stolen bronze shoes at the New Mexico Veterans Memorial are back in place just in time for Veterans Day. Back in September, the five pairs of shoes went missing from the “War on Terror Memorial” at the park near Gibson and Louisiana. Police say Francisco Monroy took the $20,000 shoes and sold them at a recycling yard. The shoes are back on display during the Veterans Day Ceremony that kicks off Monday at 10 a.m.

Full story: Bronze shoes stolen from Veterans Memorial reinstalled

Top Morning Rush