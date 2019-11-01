November 1 Morning Rush: APD defends timeline in arrest of murder suspect possibly linked to another killing

1.On Monday, an Albuquerque teen murder suspect will find out if he’ll have to stay behind bars until trial. The public is learning that APD had their eye on him long before a second murder where he also matches the suspect’s description. Izaiah Garcia, 19, is charged for the shooting death of Sean Markey at a homecoming party. According to a criminal complaint, less than two weeks after the crime, police had surveillance video and witnesses confirmed the shooter was Garcia. Another witness told police Garcia lived with his girlfriend all before Cayla Campos was gunned down near the park where Garcia’s girlfriend lives. At this time, Garcia is not charged in her death.

Full story: APD defends timeline in arrest of high profile murder suspect, possibly linked to another killing

2. Parks across Albuquerque will soon be safer. In the city’s most recent budget, the mayor and city councilors set aside $1.7 million specifically for park safety. The city says it will divide the funds into two key areas including upgrades to lighting, fencing, and gates at Albuquerque parks where there are consistent problems with people loitering after hours. The second area is on APD officer overtime so sworn officers can patrol the parks.

Full story: City spending $1.75M for park security on infrastructure, APD overtime

3. This morning is starting out very cold again, so make sure to bundle up in the winter coats. However, many spots across NM will be warming up by around 5-12 degrees from Thursday’s high temps.

Full story: Erica’s Friday Morning Forecast

4. Looking ahead to Dia de los Muertos weekend, the National Hispanic Cultural Center will be hosting a series of events to honor and celebrate the traditional Mexican holiday. Community ofrendas are on display featuring familiar faces including Victoria Martens, Ernestine Romero, and El Paso shooting victims.

Full story: Community creates colorful altars that bring loved ones’ stories back to life

5. Some local dentists are hosting candy buybacks from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday. Cosmetic Dentistry of New Mexico is offering $1 per pound of candy, up to five pounds.

Full story: Local dentists hold candy buy-back

Top Morning Stories