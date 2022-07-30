ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Volleyball players across the metro joined together Saturday to raise money for the Carrie Tingley Hospital foundation. While the event usually involved a lot of mud and water, this year, the foundation held a “not-so-muddy” volleyball tournament at Balloon Fiesta Park.

More than 20 teams bumped, set, and spiked Saturday morning with all proceeds heading to the foundation, which works with UNM Hospital and parents of patients who need help covering needed equipment. “We provide direct support to the hospital for special equipment,” said Connie Chavez, executive director at Carrie Tingley Hospital Foundation. “We also have what we call our ‘patient and family programming,’ where we provide financial support to meet the basic needs of the families to purchase durable medical equipment that’s not covered through insurance.”

Organizers say they expect the event to continue to grow with even more teams next year.