ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police Department said one person has died and another was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a rollover crash in northwest Albuquerque.

Officers responded to the crash around 3:30 this afternoon near Unser and Tierra Pintada, north of Ladera.

