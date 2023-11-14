ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An early morning fire caused significant damage to a northwest Albuquerque convenience store. It broke at the Murphy Express near Alameda and Cottonwood Drive.
Crews had it mostly under control within a half hour of their arrival. The damage was contained to the front entrance and facade. No one was hurt, and the cause is still under investigation.