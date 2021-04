ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are responding to reports of an explosion in the northwest part of the city Sunday. Officials say the Rio Volcan apartments at 1919 Ladera Dr. NW are currently being evacuated.

There are also reports of a possible, unexploded pipe bomb at the location. People are advised to avoid the area. This is a developing story and News 13 will provide updates as they become available.