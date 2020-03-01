Northeast Heights’ tree-planting event aims to beautify city

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Locals around the city are helping to make Albuquerque a little greener.

City Councilor Diane Gibson partnered up with Neighborwoods and several Northeast Heights neighborhoods to plant 130 trees with just as many volunteers. The City has lost a lot of its canopy in an effort to save water and simply because current trees are old and dying off.

Gibson says this is a way of bringing back a little beauty to the City. “It’s also something that shows our confidence and faith in the future. Planting a tree is really symbolic in that way, that one day that tree is going to take root, grow, and provide shade,” Gibson said.

Last year, Mayor Tim Keller announced a plan to help Albuquerque go green by planting about 100,000 trees across the City.