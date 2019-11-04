Northeast heights residents start neighborhood watch in response to recent crime

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Neighbors living in the heights where a recent shooting occurred have seen a rise in crime lately.

Just weeks after the fatal shooting of Sean Markey, Cayla Campos was killed near Bianchetti Park while playing Pokemon Go with her boyfriend. People who live in the area say they are fed up and looking for a change.

People from the Grandview Heights neighborhood are organizing a neighborhood watch program starting Monday night. Residents will be meeting with an Albuquerque Police Department crime prevention specialist at the Foothills station to discuss changes.

That meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m.