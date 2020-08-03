Northeast Bernalillo County Income Support Division office temporarily closed following vandalism

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Northeast Bernalillo County Income Support Division located at 4330 Cutler Ave. in Albuquerque will be temporarily closed due to extreme vandalism to the building. The New Mexico Human Services Department made the announcement on Monday stating the building’s windows had been shattered by rocks and bullets.

“Income Support Division offices provide critical services to the citizens of New Mexico; however, the safety of our employees is our primary concern at this time,” said Karmela Martinez, ISD director in a press release.

Customers who don’t have a cell phone or access to the internet can visit any of the other three Bernalillo County offices during limited lobby hours from 10 a.m. to noon daily or between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for drop-off or curbside service:

Northwest Bernalillo County – 1041 Lamberton Pl NE, Albuquerque, N.M.

Southeast Bernalillo County – 1711 Randolph Rd SE, Albuquerque, N.M.

Southwest Bernalillo County – 3280 Bridge Blvd SW, Albuquerque, N.M.

Customers can use the Income Support Division online portal to apply for benefits, submit documents for eligibility, check the status of their case, and obtain additional benefit information. You can also call the Income Support Division Customer Service Center at 1-800-283-4465.