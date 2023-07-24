ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Almost every business in a northeast Albuquerque strip mall, near Paseo and San Pedro, is stuck replacing windows after someone went door to door shattering them Thursday night into early Friday morning.

“I think they’re just bored or something or just out for a good time and want to just break windows, which is unfortunate, ’cause we have to pay for it,” Nicole Dixon, the owner of Smallcakes, said.

Starbucks, Subway, State Farm, a local barber shop, and Smallcakes are left, again, feeling hopeless.

“Frustration, anxiety, stress, because you have to, you know, of course, fix your windows. I mean, no business owner wants to have to fix their windows twice in a year,” Dixon said.

She said, while the vandal or vandals didn’t get into her cupcake shop, she was still forking out hundreds of dollars to fix two of the windows that were hit.

“This is typically a very good side of town. You would not expect people to just come and want to do something to a business that, just gives happiness really, I mean cupcakes are happy,” Dixon said.

A few shops down, VIP Barber Lounge is feeling the same way and footing a similar bill.

“It’s expensive to pay for, you know, people throwing rocks. They didn’t just do it to my business. They did it to multiple businesses here in the plaza, and we all are accountable for our own stuff so,” said Kerrianne Gonzales, the owner of VIP.

While broken windows aren’t stopping the barber shop and others in the strip mall from staying open, for various reasons, they’re left waiting days, even weeks, until that glass is fixed.

“I mean, you have to fix it. It’s your business, and you have to keep going, but like I said, it’s just a tough hole to dig yourself out of sometimes,” Gonzales said.