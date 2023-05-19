ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A shooting from Thursday evening has been deemed a justifiable homicide by the Albuquerque Police Department. Around 10:00 p.m. on May 18, police responded to a shooting at Union 505 apartments on the 800 block of Locust Place NE near Broadway.

A body was found and police questioned a male suspect who said he was charged at by his neighbor and shot him because of that. The man told police he had had issues with the dead neighbor in the past.

APD detectives and the District Attorney’s Office are investigating to see if the shooting was in self-defense.