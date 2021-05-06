Northeast Albuquerque park to undergo major renovations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A northeast Albuquerque park will undergo some major renovations this summer. The City of Albuquerque is replacing the irrigation system at Montgomery Park.

Crews will also be installing a new sidewalk, new shade trees, and a pedestrian bridge over the arroyo. The renovation is expected to take three months with the work beginning in July. Large areas in the park will be closed during this time, however, the summer lunch program will still take place with meal pickup available near the Montgomery pool.