ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People in a northeast Albuquerque neighborhood said they’ve been dealing with a “junk house” for decades. Some said they feel their complaints to the city have gone unheard.

Some neighbors want the people living at the home on the corner of Layton and Concordia to clean up their mess.

“There seems to be constant movement of just kind of junk and stuff piled on trucks just one way or the other, basically, going all the time not always blocking, but often blocking the sidewalk at least,” said one neighbor who did not want to be identified out of fear of retaliation.

A 311 report on the city’s website showed one complaint filed last month and a second filed just a few days ago. It said the problem property constantly has vehicles obstructing the sidewalk, which, sometimes, even extends onto the street blocking half of it.

“It gets to be narrow when you have cars on both sides of the street, and they have buses trying to come through and pass in the opposite direction; it can become a safety hazard when the cars are permanently parked there.”

When confronted about the problem, neighbors didn’t get the response they were hoping for.

“The response when asked like, ‘what’s going on here,’ and it was like ‘yeah, we are only blocking half of the street.’ It was sort of this arrogant kind of thing; it just didn’t sit well.”

On top of the vehicles obstructing the sidewalk and a “nuisance camper,” neighbors explained the conditions of the home can get pretty bad.

“There are beds on the ground. I don’t know if it’s running some scrap metal dealership or whatever; you’ll see anywhere from three or four dead appliances or appliances. I presume they are dead in the back of their truck. They’ve got closet doors; they’ve got just various, it seems like, a lot of scrap metal.”

While the camper is no longer blocking the sidewalk, its owners have parked it on the side of the home on Layton street. As far as court records show, the city’s parking enforcement issued three tickets for the property on Monday.

A City of Albuquerque code enforcement spokesperson said the homeowners of the property have received several complaints and are soon due for a re-inspection.

KRQE spoke to the people at the home. They declined to go on camera but claimed they are working to clean up the area.