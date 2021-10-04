Northeast Albuquerque crash leaves motorcyclist in critical condition

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A motorcyclist has been hospitalized and is in critical condition following a serious crash in northeast Albuquerque on Sunday evening. The Albuquerque Police Department reports that around 7 p.m. a crash occurred on San Mateo Blvd. and Lumber Ave.

Investigators report a motorcyclist was traveling westbound on Lumber Ave. from San Mateo while a four-door Mercedes sedan was exiting the parking lot and turning eastbound on Lumber Ave. Authorities report the driver of the Mercedes pulled out of the parking lot exit and in front of the motorcyclist who then crashed into the Mercedes and was ejected.

Police state that there was a semi-truck with an attached trailer that was parked on Lumber Ave. that may have contributed to a decreased field of view for both the motorcyclist and Mercedes. According to APD, the motorcycles received serious injuries and was transported to the University of New Mexico Hospital in critical condition.

The driver and passenger of the Mercedes were not injured in the crash and remained at the scene where they were interviewed by APD motor officers. Police state it appears speed from the motorcyclist may be a factor for the crash. The investigation is ongoing.