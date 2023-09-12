ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A business located in the northeast part of Albuquerque has been hit by thieves again. This is the second break-in, in just six months. This time a dump trailer worth thousands of dollars is missing.

Derrick Christian is the owner of Day and Night Plumbing, Heating, and Cooling and said he didn’t think much of it when he started getting notifications on his phone last Sunday. “I really didn’t think anything of it because we’ve got guys coming and going all the time,” said Christian. “It was a busy Sunday for us on call and I kinda ignored the alert.”

It only took twenty minutes for the three suspects to steal the trailer, but surveillance video shows them struggling to get it off the lot. “Kept having to pull forward and backwards they were having a heck of a time loading it up. You can tell they didn’t really know what to do, the trailer kept on falling off the hinge,” said Christian.

The $13,000 dump trailer was brand new Christian hadn’t even had it for a month. To add insult to injury, this is the second time his business has been hit by thieves. The last incident happened over Labor Day weekend.

“The first one they actually stole three catalytic converters out of three of our vans that were parked in the back,” said Christian.

Christian said he’s had enough and is now looking to relocate his business until then, he upgraded his security system. “I did spend probably 15-$2,000 on more chains, and locks and GPS, tracking devices for everything now,” said Christian. “It’s just unfortunate that we have to do this nowadays, it is what it is we have to protect our livelihood.”

Christian did file a police report. He also reached out to surrounding businesses in the area to see if they recognize the suspects.