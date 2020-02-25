North Valley woman’s dog mutilated, left in her yard

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A North Valley woman wants answers after she says her puppy was mutilated and left in her yard.

“There was also a big bulge on his head, it looks like someone hit him first and then cut his stomach,” said Melissa Lee.

Lee says Ruger went missing a month ago. She searched the neighborhood and posted all over social media but with no luck.

Then Monday morning, she found him back in the yard, dead. Lee says she doesn’t know why someone might have targeted her or her dog.

“Just come up to me and talk to me if they have something wrong. They don’t have to steal an innocent dog and go do this, it’s horrible,” Lee said.

Lee says she reported the incident to deputies and is working on accessing her surveillance footage. If you know anything, call the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Department at 505-798-7000.